Former Arsenal star Perry Groves says he cannot see Alexandre Lacazette staying at the Emirates Stadium after the end of the season, and has named Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the ideal signing to come in up front.

The Gunners lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and are a little light up front right now, with that problem only set to get even worse as both Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract in the summer.

Although Lacazette’s recent form has been good, he isn’t really the goal threat Arsenal need, so Groves is perhaps right to predict that the Frenchman is unlikely to earn himself a new deal to stay with the club.

Calvert-Lewin has had an injury-hit season for Everton, but is certainly a top player who could play for a bigger club after showing what he can do in the Premier League and with the England national team.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, they need a centre-forward [in the summer],” Groves told the Daily Star.

“I don’t think they are going to re-sign Alexandre Lacazette. I am a big fan of Lacazette, the quality he brings players in around him with the physicality.

“Obviously his goalscoring output has dropped substantially over the last 18 months but the money and the wages he is on, I don’t think they will renew for that sort of money.

“I would bring in someone like [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin. I think he would fit in perfect, his attitude is good, taught by Carlo Ancelotti and off the ball he can close down and press.”