CEO sends transfer alert to Newcastle and Liverpool over highly-rated star

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro believes Florian Wirtz will stay at the club until at least 2024.

Wirtz has been linked with Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle, according to BILD, who say they are eyeing up a move for the 18-year-old.

The German star has been tipped to become one of the best players in the world, becoming a regular at Leverkusen at such a young age. Wirtz has started 21 league games, managing 17 goals and assists.

Only Thomas Muller has produced more assists in the Bundesliga this season than Wirtz.

