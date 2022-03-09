Chelsea begin talks with French star over deal until 2025

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have begun talks with French midfielder N’Golo Kante over a new deal until 2025.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, talks between Kante’s team and Chelsea have begun, with a view of extending his current deal, which is due to expire next year. Chelsea are unlikely to find a player of Kante’s skillset without paying a sizeable fee, so renewing his deal is a smart move from the London club.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with the Daily Mail reporting that they would likely sell Kante to free up space for Rice.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United defender considering extending contract
Chelsea star breaks silence on latest injury
Newcastle United transfer target has release clause raised to €80m
According to The Telegraph, Paris Saint-Germain could offer the French midfielder a return to the country he started his football career in, if he wasn’t to sign a new contract.

Kante has started 13 league games this season, with Thomas Tuchel often rotating his squad due to excellent depth in most positions. Kante has competition for places with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, just to name a few.

The 30-year-old is key to winning the ball back for Chelsea, with only Marcos Alonso managing more tackles and interceptions combined per 90 minutes this season.

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.