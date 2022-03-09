Potential new Chelsea owner vows to try bin Lukaku and sign Messi and Ronaldo if he takes over

Chelsea’s future remains clouded in uncertainty at the moment as long-serving owner Roman Abramovich looks for a buyer, but Blues fans have been given an exciting glimpse of what could lie ahead if Ghanaian gold mine owner Bernard Antwi Boasiako manages to buy the club.

The west London giants are bound to attract plenty of interest as Abramovich is forced to sell amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it could be that we’ll soon see the hugely ambitious Boasiako at the helm.

Speaking on Ghana’s Wontumi FM radio station, as quoted by the Sun, Boasiako declared his big plans for Chelsea, saying he’d offload the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

In his place, he made it clear he’d like to try signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Vinicius Junior, which would be quite something.

Outlining his ambitions to become the new Chelsea owner, he said: “I want to go and buy Chelsea Football Club. I am interested in it.

“Those who buy clubs are not footballers, but business people.

“I am also a businessman. I’m into gold mining. Why can’t we buy the club? I want to join the bidding.

“If I become the owner, I want the Brazilian player at Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr – and to sell off Romelu Lukaku.

“I will speak with Manchester United to see if I can also buy Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea. I’d also look at signing Lionel Messi.

“Roman Abramovich has done his best. It is now time for him to support a Ghanaian or an African to buy Chelsea.”

Chelsea fans could be forgiven for being a bit sceptical about this, whilst some might even question the logic in pairing Ronaldo and Messi together at this stage of their careers, with these two modern greats now looking slightly over the hill after some poor form this season.

Vinicius, however, is a big talent who has impressed at Real Madrid, so could be a good target to give CFC an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.