Chelsea defender Reece James has spoken out on his latest injury, with an Instagram story.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed in his press conference today that Reece James picked up another injury, saying: “He has muscular problems in his other leg, not the previously injured leg, but he will still need some further assessment,” as reported by Chelsea’s official website.

James took to Instagram (below), hinting that it wasn’t exactly good news.

Player’s rarely take to social media to speak about injuries unless they are significant ones. Usually, posts including the words “Everything happens for a reason,” signal bad news and I’m sure Chelsea fans will be worried about the extent of James’ injury.

Tuchel said James would still need further assessments to discover the seriousness of the injury, but did confirm that it’s “not good news.”

The 22-year-old recently returned from injury to face Burnley so will be extremely disappointed to be sat on the side-line again. James is pivotal to how Chelsea attack, even as a defender.

No player in Tuchel’s squad has managed more goal contributions per 90 minutes than James, with 0.84. Forwards Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, have only contributed 0.38 and 0.40 per 90 respectively.