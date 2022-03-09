Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to show himself training, with a caption confirming he’s working towards recovery.

Rumours were circulating when Ronaldo wasn’t named in the Manchester United squad at the weekend, for their game against rivals Manchester City. One of the strong rumours was Ronaldo refused to be involved in the squad, after he found out he was going to be on the bench.

The rumours were fuelled by an Instagram post liked by Ronaldo’s sister. The post read “Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured and he is not ill. The man is 100 per cent,” as reported by Sporting News.

The caption of the Instagram (above) reads: “Hard work towards a strong recovery. Eager to get back on the pitch and help the team.” This certainly hints that Ronaldo was injured at the weekend, as he states he is working towards recovery.

Ronaldo wasn’t involved in training, only in a solo session as he looks to build up fitness again after a rare injury, according to The Mirror. Ronaldo has only missed five games due to injuries, in the last two seasons.

The Portuguese star will be desperate to re-gain his fitness in time for the return Champions League leg against Atletico Madrid.