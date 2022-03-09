Defender wanted by Roma could be set for Man United transfer

The latest Man United transfer news sees full-back Diogo Dalot linked with a shock move to Italian side Roma.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the young defender is wanted by former boss Jose Mourinho.

Dalot, 22, was signed to Man United from Porto while Mourinho was in charge all the way back in 2018.

Speaking to the club’s official website at the time about the huge potential the 22-year-old has, Mourinho said: “Everybody knows that he has fantastic potential.

“I don’t want to compare, especially not the number of titles but he is probably the same age as Gary Neville when he came into the first team. Probably he can follow Neville in this dynamic of more than 10 years as United’s right-back, with amazing conditions to improve, because as I was saying he’s 19 years old.”

Although Dalot’s time at Old Trafford has so far failed to live up to Mourinho’s earlier expectations, recent months have seen him play a much bigger role under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Still not quite a nailed-on first-team regular, the young Portuguese defender continually sees his place in Rangnick’s side under threat by former Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Roma vs Man United: Despite a history of wins, the Red Devils could lose Dalot transfer battle

When it comes to their head-to-head record, Man United hold five victories out of their last seven encounters against Mourinho’s Roma, including a 7-1 demolition job in the Champions League back in 2007.

More recent times have seen the Rome-based club get one back over their English rivals though.

Last season’s Europa League knockout stage saw the Italians run out 3-2 winners, before eventually crashing out of the prestigious cup competition (8-5 on agg) after suffering a 6-2 away defeat in the tie’s first-leg.

Diogo Dalot set for Jose Mourinho reunion

There is no denying that Dalot owes a lot to Mourinho – the man who rated him highly enough to bring him to England’s top-flight for a cost of nearly £20m.

While the 22-year-old rarely puts in a shocking performance, there seems to be something preventing him from cementing a place down in United’s first team and that could pave the way for Mourinho to offer him a way out of the Premier League.

Roma is understood to be interested in signing him and Mourinho would undoubtedly jump at the chance to be reunited with his young compatriot.

Although it is unlikely that United will want to offload the Portuguese defender, should Roma be willing to pay a fee that equals or betters the fee they paid Porto four years ago, a conversation will surely take place.

Should the player himself make his wishes to play under Mourinho again known, the Red Devils and their recruitment executives may have little choice but to cut ties, but one thing is for sure, this summer is certainly going to be a crucial time for Dalot.