Everton relegation could soon be all but confirmed as they face serious risk of points reduction

Everton may be in serious danger of relegation as they face the threat of a potential points reduction.

It’s already been a pretty miserable campaign for the Toffees, who are hovering just above the bottom three at the moment after a humiliating 5-0 defeat away to Tottenham on Monday night.

And now a report from the Daily Mail explains that things could be about to get even worse for Everton as they’re at risk of being punished with a points deduction due to being close to “breaking profit and sustainability rules”.

Everton are yet to publish their accounts for the 2020-21 Premier League season, but the report suggests that major losses are anticipated.

The report explains: “Everton recorded combined losses of over £260m between 2017 and 2020, which in ordinary circumstances would represent a clear breach of Premier League rules, which state that clubs are only permitted to lose a maximum of £105m over three years.”

It would be difficult to see a historic club like Everton going down, with the Merseysiders one of the few currently in the top flight to have been ever-present in the Premier League era.

It’s worth noting that similar speculation has come up before with other clubs in poor financial situations, but to date none have been given the very serious punishment of a points deduction.