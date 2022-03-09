According to recent reports, Antonio Conte was keen for Tottenham Hotspur to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, following a shocking performance earlier this week that saw the Toffees ship five goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Conte may now be forced to take his goalkeeping search elsewhere.

Although the Lilywhites have 2018 World Cup-winning shot-stopper Hugo Lloris in between the sticks, the commanding Frenchman is 35-years-old and has just two years left on his deal.

Expected to move on within the next 24-months, the London-based club is thought to be on the lookout for a new long-term goalkeeper and Pickford is one name heavily linked with a move to the country’s capital.

Could Pickford make Spurs transfer?

That may have all changed though with Conte going to find it very difficult to put a solid case forward why Daniel Levy should splash the cash on Pickford, who just let in five goals when the sides met on Monday.

The England number one is currently valued at £22.5m and also has two years left on his Everton contract, but if the Merseyside Blues were to find themselves relegated for the first time in their rich history, the 28-year-old keeper would likely be one of the first ones out the Goodison Park exit.