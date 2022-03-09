Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly pushing for his old club to hire Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

The Italian tactician has a wealth of experience at the highest level, having won league titles in a number of different countries, as well as three Champions League titles.

According to Todo Fichajes, Ferguson feels it is this experience and know-how that Man Utd need right now as they enter into a difficult transitional period.

Of course, Fergie is unlikely to have the final decision, even if he is still an influential and highly respected figure at Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Ancelotti hasn’t done the most convincing job at Real Madrid this season, but they are still eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Still, it’s more likely to be the Champions League in which Real are judged, and Ancelotti’s side are 1-0 down on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain, so tonight’s game could be crucial for their season and for their manager’s future.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is also being linked with the Red Devils by 90min and others, but there’s no doubt Ancelotti has far more experience at the highest level.