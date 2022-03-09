Hopes for Manchester United transfer of Ajax prodigy given boost with Bayern Munich hesitant on €30m fee

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s hopes of securing a transfer for Ajax prodigy Ryan Gravenberch has been given a big boost. 

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported interested from Bayern Munich in the signing of Gravenberch. This in itself would be anything but good news for United, as Bayern remain an established superpower both domestically and in the Champions League and are likely to perpetually remain that way unless there is somehow a major power shift in German Football.

However, the silver lining here is the Bavarians are hesitant on the €30m asking price for the 19-year-old, which should leave the door open just enough for previously linked Man United to potentially swoop in and secure his signature.

Gravenberch in action during a friendly against Leeds United’s Raphinha. The Dutchman scored the third in a 4-0 rout in early August 2021. 

United have been linked with various new managers since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked earlier in the season, with Ralf Rangnick taking interim charge of the team.

One of the most heavily linked names is current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. If this appointment was made it could give The Red Devils the extra pull power they need to sign Gravenberch, with the teenager also likely to make an instant impact in light of Man United’s expected exodus and subsequent rebuild over the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Sky reporter claims Spurs star ‘is not renewing his contract’
(Video) Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea defender could leave club
Man United transfer hopes for signing Ligue 1 midfield star take massive blow

He has gone from strength to strength over the last two years and is now an integral part of Ten Hag’s Ajax machine.

More Stories Ryan Gravenberch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.