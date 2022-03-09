Juventus have joined the race for Arsenal transfer target Renato Sanches, who is currently at Lille.

According to Fichajes, Juventus are interested in bringing Sanches to Italy. After poor performances in recent years from Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot, the Italian club want reinforcements in midfield, especially with Rodrigo Bentancur being sent on loan to Tottenham.

Sanches is likely to leave Lille in the summer due to financial issues. Sven Botman and Jonathan David are likely to follow him out the door, with the club desperate to bring in some money.

A move to Juventus would make sense for the Portuguese midfielder, due to a lack of competition in the midfield area. Sanches should comfortably walk into the team and hold his place, if he plays well.

Should Sanches consider Arsenal transfer?

Sanches may be reluctant to move to Arsenal, after a move to the Premier League didn’t go according to plan last time. Sanches joined Swansea on loan from Bayern Munich, but only made 12 appearances before his temporary deal ended. The 24-year-old struggled in England and may not want to risk coming back, after reviving his career at Lille.