Leading agent promises Leeds United star blockbuster Liverpool transfer

Liverpool could be set to seal a major transfer after a leading agent has reportedly told Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips that they will secure him a move to the 2019-20 Premier League winners.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites’ star, who has emerged as one of the country’s most highly-rated midfielders, has been assured he can move to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The outlet’s report states that a leading footballing agency recently told Phillips “we’ll get you to Liverpool, wherever you like”.

Phillips, 26, has been with Leeds United his entire career after joining their youth academy back in 2014.

Since forcing his way into the side’s senior first-team, the 26-year-old has gone on to feature in 226 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 27 goals along the way.

Liverpool could seal transfer of England international

Now fully established as a key player in the Whites’ team, Phillips’ continued form also saw him break into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

After playing a key role in the country’s push for international glory at last summer’s delayed Euros 2020, Phillips’ stature within the game grew massively.

“He’s been excellent,” the Three Lions boss told reporters last year (as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

“The way he has taken to international football, it hasn’t surprised us because what we’d seen with Leeds, even in the Championship, we felt could convert into our team. We felt he could play an important role with us.

“To play in the enormity of the matches he did in the summer and play as well as he did is massive credit to him.

“He’s a very, very good player and he’s been a really important part of this – we’re 16 games unbeaten [in regulation time] now and he’s been a huge part of that.”

However, following the high praise, domestically, with his contract at Leeds United set to expire in two years, for the first time in his near decade long spell with the club, Phillips has found his long-term future thrown into doubt.

Although previously linked with the likes of rivals Manchester United, Klopp’s Liverpool are also understood to be huge admirers, and if these latest reports are anything to go by, the England ace may already have his eye on playing at Anfield.