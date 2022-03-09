Liverpool are interested in Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente, who scored twice at Anfield in 2020.

According to Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Spanish player and wants to bring him to Anfield in the summer. Llorente is a key player for Diego Simeone’s side, and signed a new deal in August 2021, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Due to his long contract, it would take a sizeable fee to prise him away from Atletico Madrid, but his versatility could mean he’s worth breaking the bank for. Having played right-back, central midfield, and even just off the striker, when he came off the bench to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Llorente replaced Diego Costa just before 60 minutes, with Atletico one goal down. Two goals and an assist from the Spanish utility man saw Atletico advance into the next round.

With no backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Llorente can offer cover for him, as well as increase the depth in the middle. Klopp will enjoy the 27-year-old’s hard work and aggression, instilled in him by Simeone.