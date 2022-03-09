Man United handed major boost as first-team star returns to training

Man United and interim boss Ralf Rangnick have been handed a major selection boost after defender Raphael Varane returned to training on Wednesday morning.

The France international was spotted arriving at the club’s Carrington training complex by Manchester Evening News, who also noted that fellow defender Luke Shaw was not present.

The pair recently returned positive Covid-19 tests, meaning they were forced out of action for their team’s Manchester derby fixture last Sunday.

In fact, Varane has missed his side’s last five games. After being scheduled to start against Brighton and Hove Albion last month, Rangnick had to make a late change to his starting lineup.

The club’s official website confirmed Varane’s late exclusion pre-kickoff against the Seagulls with Rangnick telling BBC Sport after the game that Varane was ill.

“On the way from the hotel after dinner and team meeting,” the German said. “He had stomach problems. We were hoping to get rid of it with medication but he did not feel well and that is why we played with Victor Lindelof instead.

“Very important after three draws. This was highly important and another intense game coming up against Leeds, high speed football for 95 minutes and we need to recover and be in form for Elland Road on Sunday.”

Man United could be lifted by Varane’s return

However, with the Red Devils looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 4-1 mauling against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, this weekend will see United host Spurs in the Premier League.

Although it is unknown whether or not Varane could be recalled to Rangnick’s starting lineup, the fact he is back training with three days to go will certainly offer fans a major lift ahead of what is a ‘must-win’ fixture in the race for top four.