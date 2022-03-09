It is no secret Manchester United are in the transfer market for a new defensive midfielder, but their hopes of signing one of them has taken a major hit.

Boubacar Kamara is out of contract with Ligue 1 side Marseille in the summer, and United considered a move for the midfielder in the January window but stalled due to the uncertainty surrounding their managerial situation.

This is has now left La Liga champions Atletico Madrid as the team in pole position to secure the 22-year-old’s signature, according to RMC Sport.

The French outlet have reported Kamara has a verbal agreement with Marseille for an extension, but the club are losing hope rapidly over tying him down to a new deal.

Kamara has appeared 23 times for his side in Ligue 1 this season, and has featured in all but one of their European fixtures too.

The Frenchman is the highest ranking midfielder in Ligue 1 for successful pressure percentage, something which would suit United if they opt to pursue a manager with a preference for a high press.

Other interested parties include Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa, but if Atletico and The Red Devils are genuinely interested it could be an opportunity Kamara difficult to turn down, given these two have also shown the most interest in him thus far.