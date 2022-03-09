Manchester United have been advised to seal the transfer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to replace Paul Pogba this summer.

Rice has been a star player for West Ham in recent years, and seems like he’d be a great fit for a bigger club like the Red Devils.

Teddy Sheringham is a big fan of the England international, describing him as being of a similar stature to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

With Pogba heading towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford this summer, former Man Utd man Sheringham says he’d be keen to see his old club sign Rice as his replacement in the middle of the park.

Of course, that will be easier said than done as the Hammers won’t want to lose their most important player, but Sheringham expects they’re going to struggle to keep hold of him.

“He understands the game, he’s got good pace, he can control the ball, pass it, make good tackles and get forward,” Sheringham said of Rice, as quoted by the Metro.

“He has the stature of Steven Gerrard in midfield – he’s that dominant now that even when he’s getting closed down, he’s got good pace and power about him that he can get away from midfielders. That’s very unusual to have that in a central midfield position.

“[Declan would be an upgrade on Pogba] because he is the best midfielder in the world. Pogba is a talented boy, but leads with the wrong character.

“He doesn’t inspire people around him, he doesn’t inspire his supporters around him whereas someone like Declan does. You want to roll with him, the way he plays the game.”

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, another former United player, Luke Chadwick, also made it clear that Rice would be his preferred option to strengthen the MUFC midfield next season.

“I think getting someone like Rice through the door is a massive statement,” Chadwick said. “It shows they’re serious about winning the league, it’s not a case of working out the best options financially, but just going for the best of the best.”