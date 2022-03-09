Jorge Mendes trying to calm Cristiano Ronaldo down after major bust-up at Man United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly furious after being left out of the Manchester City game at the weekend.

The Portugal international’s Man Utd future is now said to be in doubt as his agent Jorge Mendes desperately tries to calm him down after his fury at Ralf Rangnick’s tactical decision for the Manchester Derby, according to the Sun.

The report claims that, despite talk of an injury to Ronaldo, the 37-year-old was set to be left on the bench for the game at the Etihad Stadium, with Rangnick informing him that he wanted to use him as an impact sub.

Ronaldo was not happy about this, and pulled out of the game, with Mendes now seemingly fighting a losing battle to try to persuade the player to remain at Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

It goes without saying that this is far from ideal for United amid their current struggles, with Rangnick desperately needing to keep this squad together and focused on the increasingly difficult task of finishing in the top four.

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last summer, but he’ll no doubt have found that the club is in a very different state to how it was when he was playing under Sir Alex Ferguson in his first spell.