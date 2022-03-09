Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, but their managerial uncertainty could put them at a disadvantage in the race for his signature.

The Red Devils would do well to snap up Rudiger to come in as an upgrade on the under-performing Harry Maguire, but 90min suggest that the lack of clarity over the club’s immediate future is likely to be an issue.

The report also mentions that Liverpool have been interested in Rudiger at points, though are now expected not to be in the running for the Germany international.

This seems surprising given that the Reds don’t tend to like spending too much money, with Rudiger an ideal addition to give Jurgen Klopp more options at the back at little cost.

Liverpool already have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, but they’ve also had injury problems at the back and could do well to poach such a world class talent whilst weakening a major rival in the process.

One expects Rudiger would also surely prefer LFC over Man Utd precisely because it would be a much more stable atmosphere at Anfield than at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but all in all it probably points towards Rudiger moving abroad, with Real Madrid mentioned as a possible destination in 90min’s report.