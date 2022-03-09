Jamie Carragher has made an astonishing criticism of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek after his poor performance for Everton in their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham earlier this week.

Van de Beek was struggling for playing time at Man Utd before moving to Everton on loan in January, and it would be fair to say he’s not exactly set the world alight in his time at Goodison Park so far either.

Red Devils fans won’t be too pleased to hear Carragher ripping Van de Beek to shreds like this, with the Sky Sports pundit quoted by the Metro as singling him out as a weak link in Everton’s midfield in that embarrassing defeat at Spurs which leaves them flirting with a relegation battle.

The Netherlands international will have hoped to use this spell at Everton to show United what he’s capable of, but it seems clear he’s still badly struggling at Premier League level.

Carragher says Van de Beek can’t run, which is undoubtedly one of the basics you need to succeed in the fast-paced and physically demanding English game.

“Fundamentally this group of players at this club is so weak now. The lack of athleticism in that Everton team is frightening,” Carragher said.

“When you look at midfield, Allan can’t run, Donny van de Beek’s come in, he can’t run.”