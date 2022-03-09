Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans, currently at Leicester City, reportedly dreams of a move to the Spanish giants. Pep Guardiola is keen to bring him to Manchester, and the club has been in regular contact with the Belgian midfielder’s agent. This is according to Foot Mercato, who also list Manchester United, Arsenal, and Barcelona as interested clubs.

It does however seem to be Manchester City and Real Madrid who lead the race, with both clubs showing the strongest interest. Tielemans is most interested in a move to Spain, due to the challenge of a new league.

A move to Madrid makes sense for Tielemans, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both into their thirties. The Belgian international is 12 years younger than Modric, so could replace the Croatian in the long-term. Tielemans isn’t afraid of a new challenge, having played for three clubs so far in three different countries.

Manchester City have a lot of midfield options currently, so Tielemans may struggle to get into Guardiola’s team regularly. Especially taking into account the Spanish manager’s rotation system, Madrid may be able to offer the 24-year-old more game time.