Manchester United are interested in Lyon forward Moussa Dembele to bolster attacking options.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are monitoring Dembele, with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard’s contracts expiring in the summer, leaving them short in attack.

Lyon could be open to selling the 25-year-old, with his contract expiring in 2023. The French club risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in now, unless they expect him to sign a new deal. Dembele has scored 41 goals in 95 games for the club, but is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have an option to buy Dembele in their loan deal, but just five appearances this season could mean Manchester United have an uncontested effort at signing the forward. The buy-out clause is believed to be around €33.5m (according to GOAL), which you would expect Madrid not to exercise due to his lack of minutes at the club.

Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a centre forward, with Cristiano Ronaldo free to leave the club if he wishes, according to the Mirror. With Cavani on his way out, they are left with limited options in the forward line. Dembele could be available for a reduced price after struggling in Spain.