Man Utd may have to pay €80m to sign ideal Pogba replacement, he’s dropped a possible hint over his future

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Serbia international is mentioned as a target for Man Utd, but also for Paris Saint-Germain, in a report from the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

The report adds that clubs can sign Milinkovic-Savic for around €70-80million this summer, but that he may recently have dropped a hint over his future by a family trip to Paris which raised a few eyebrows.

United will hope, however, that they can be in the running for Milinkovic-Savic as well, with the Red Devils likely to be in need of something of a midfield overhaul this summer.

Not only is Paul Pogba about to become a free agent, but there are serious concerns about the form of Fred and Scott McTominay, while Donny van de Beek’s future also seems likely to be in doubt after going out on loan to Everton after barely playing at Old Trafford.

The report also suggests that PSG are interested in Pogba, so it may be that they’ll prioritise signing the Frenchman on a free instead of focusing on beating MUFC to Milinkovic-Savic.