Newcastle United transfer target has release clause raised to €80m

Newcastle United’s interest in Diego Carlos may have reached its conclusion now, after Sevilla raised his release clause to €80m.

The Magpies went full force in trying to sign the centre back from the La Liga side in January, but ultimately failed to sign him as haggling over the price cost them vital time before Sevilla cut any deal off from happening due to a lack of time to secure a replacement.

As reported by GOAL, the 28-year-old’s release clause is now set at €80m, or £67m, following the agreement of a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2025.

This is a fee Newcastle could certainly afford now, following the Saudi-backed takeover of the club earlier in the season with saw a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund take a controlling stake of 80% in the club with the other 20% shared equally between the Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers.

However, following expenditure on other players Newcastle have rocketed themselves clear of the drop zone under new boss Eddie Howe, and can therefore now afford to be more meticulous and careful with their transfer strategy in the coming window.

Though this doesn’t make any guarantees they won’t go back in for him in the summer.

Nevertheless, Carlos has helped Sevilla maintain the most credible title fight to Real Madrid this season, though his side are 10 points off of Los Blancos despite the best defensive record in the division with just 18 goals conceded in 27 games.