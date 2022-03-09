Newcastle United could reportedly sign two big names from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

This might not be the Man United transfer news that most Red Devils fans will want to hear, but two homegrown talents in the form of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard could quite likely be about to swap Old Trafford for St James’ Park.

Newcastle have made it clear they tried to sign Lingard in January, only for the deal to be blocked, but club chief Amanda Staveley is adamant that the England international wanted to join.

It will be easier for the Magpies to get a deal for Lingard done in the summer, as he’ll be out of contract by then, allowing him to move on a free transfer.

As well as that, reports emerged yesterday claiming Newcastle had already approached Man Utd about signing the unsettled Rashford.

The 24-year-old is considering his MUFC future and one imagines he could be tempted by the chance to become a key part of this exciting new project underway at Newcastle.

If NUFC can get this duo in it would surely make them serious top four challengers next season.