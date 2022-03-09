President confirms star will leave on a free transfer

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has confirmed that Boubacar Kamara will not sign a new deal at the club.

Kamara’s contract expires this summer, and Newcastle and West Ham have both held talks, according to La Provence.

The 22-year-old has reportedly demanded £150,000 a week, and Longoria is disappointed to have lost the player. “To lose a player at the end of the contract, especially one of your best and one with one of the best (transfer) values in the squad, is always a failure,” said the Marseille president.

Kamara has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in recent weeks, so it’s a waiting game to find out who secures the signature of the French versatile player.

Kamara often plays as a holding midfielder but can also play centre-back.

 

