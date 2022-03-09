PSG are reportedly interested in signing defender Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

According to Sport, Barcelona had offered Araujo a new deal, which was rejected by him and his team. PSG are interested in the defender, whose contract expires next summer. Chelsea are also interested in the defender, according to The Express.

Due to the constant injuries for Sergio Ramos, PSG are wanting more quality in defence. Ramos was signed last year but has only managed five games in all competitions. The Spanish defender is also almost 36-years-old, so won’t have long left at the top level.

Chelsea will be looking for depth in defence, with three first-team defenders yet to agree extensions on their current deals, which expire in the summer. Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all could leave the club this year, unless new contracts are agreed with the club.

Araujo has played 21 league games this season, becoming a regular partner for Gerard Pique. The 22-year-old has also featured at right-back, so could offer versatility to whichever club secures his signature.