Newcastle United reportedly look ready to rival Real Madrid for the transfer of Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger this summer.

The Germany international will be out of contract at the end of the season, and it now looks like Newcastle are preparing to join the race for this ambitious signing, according to the Telegraph.

Rudiger has been free to negotiate a move abroad since January, but it seems he’s keeping his options open by waiting until the end of the season, according to the Telegraph, so this could be good news for Newcastle.

The Magpies are under new ownership, so will want to continue to show what they can do in the transfer market after signing big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Even though Rudiger would arrive on a free, this would be some statement by Newcastle if they could persuade him to join the project at St James’ Park over a more established European giant like Real Madrid.

Chelsea fans would surely be even more disappointed if their top defender ended up staying in England, though the Telegraph note that the 28-year-old staying at Stamford Bridge still can’t be entirely ruled out.