“There’s more trust there now” – One Man Utd player majorly benefiting from Rangnick presence, says ex-Red

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has praised the recent form of Jadon Sancho, who he says looks greatly improved under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils have not been in the most convincing form lately, but Sancho continued his own individual resurgence with a superb solo effort in the weekend defeat away to Manchester City.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick said Sancho’s improvement is a real positive, with the former Man Utd ace suggesting that the summer signing from Borussia Dortmund seems to be benefiting from feeling more trusted.

The England international had been in and out of the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Rangnick has made him more of a key figure since he took the job.

“He does seem in great form right now,” Chadwick said of Sancho. “I think this manager sees him as an important player, one of the first names on the team sheet.

“I imagine he’ll feel there’s more trust there now than there was before. With Solskjaer he was in and out of the team a bit, but now he’s got a bigger role.

“You can see that the boy’s got wonderful ability – he’s quick, skilful, has great balance, and now he’s getting the end product to go with that. Hopefully there’s even more to come.”

Sancho looked a huge talent during his time in the Bundesliga, and United fans will be thrilled to finally be seeing more of that in a red shirt as well.