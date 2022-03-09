Sky reporter claims Spurs star ‘is not renewing his contract’

Sky Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck claims Tottenham striker Harry Kane will not sign a new contract and still wants to leave the club.

Behrenbeck told Sky Germany: “He is not renewing his contract and wants to try again in the summer to go to Manchester City.”

Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last summer but Daniel Levy stayed strong in his attempts to keep him at the club. The Tottenham chairman refused to sell the England captain, regularly increasing the fee he demanded for him.

Realistically, Levy will have to sell the striker at some point, with his contract expiring in 2024. He must decide whether to cash in on Kane now, or risk letting him leave for free.