The latest Arsenal transfer news comes from the Evening Standard, who claim the Gunners are interested in three Premier League midfielders.

Despite getting off to a rocky start, Mikel Arteta is doing an excellent job this season with the Londoners now firing on all cylinders. The timing of the Gunners’ form could not be better either.

The race for the top four is heating up and as the season approaches its dramatic conclusion, Arsenal has taken maximum points from their last four Premier League games.

Not only are Arteta’s men getting the results they need to qualify for next season’s Champions League, they’re also playing some breathtaking football in the process.

Reminiscent of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal of old, there is no doubting that Arteta is slowly but surely beginning to restore the Londoners back to some of their better days.

Despite the upward trajectory the club finds itself on though, recent reports have suggested the Gunners are set for another bumper summer transfer window that could see Arteta add more quality to his squad – particularly in midfield.

Arsenal eyeing transfers for three top midfielders

Although it is very unlikely Arsenal would make as many as three midfield signings, they are believed to be interested in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

Neves and Tielemans have both found themselves subject to increasing speculation after speculation emerged that both clubs may be forced to cash in this summer as the player’s contracts enter into their final year.

Luiz, on the other hand, has been with the Villians since he joined from Manchester City back in 2019.

Very much a key player for Steven Gerrard, seeing the Brazilian, who also has just over a year left on his deal, move to a so-called ‘top four club’, would not be out of the realms of possibility at all.

In fact, the South American would probably welcome the chance to prove to his old club why they were wrong to transfer him to Aston Villa three years ago.