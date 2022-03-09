Tottenham Hotspur will need to accept loss to get rid of £26m flop transfer

Tottenham Hotspur will need to accept losing some money if they are to move on expensive flop Emerson Royal this summer.

According to a report from The Sun, Royal is a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, but the La Liga champions are not willing to pay more than £20m for the right wing-back meaning Spurs would lose £6m on selling him after they paid £26m to sign him from Barcelona last summer.

Madrid opted to sell England international Kieran Trippier to Newcastle in January, so likely want to find a replacement for him sooner rather than later.

Royal has been the starting right-back in the white half of North London for most of the season, with Antonio Conte straight away being keen to find an upgrade in the position after he was appointed.

The 23-year-old Brazilian had found himself out of favour in recent weeks, with Matt Doherty being preferred. He has provided just one assist all season.

Royal had made just three senior appearances for Barcelona before they sold him to Spurs, but he has vast experience in La Liga having made 73 appearances while with Real Betis, who brought from then sold back the full-back to Barcelona.