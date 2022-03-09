Tottenham already prepared to axe recent signing, potential replacement eyed up

Tottenham are reportedly already open to selling Emerson Royal after his struggles since his summer transfer to the north London club from Barcelona.

The Brazil international has been hugely underwhelming in his Spurs career so far, despite previously impressing in his time in La Liga.

According to the Sun, Emerson’s Tottenham future now looks in real doubt, with in-form Nottingham Forest youngster Djed Spence mentioned as a possible replacement in that position.

The report notes that Spence, who has caught the eye on loan at Forest from Middlesbrough, is also attracting interest from other big clubs, so it might not be easy to get a deal done.

For the time being, Spurs manager Antonio Conte has been using Matt Doherty over Emerson, and it’s worked surprisingly well so far.

Doherty joined Tottenham from Wolves last season, but got off to a slow start and fell out of favour, though he now looks to have improved a lot and has worked his way into Conte’s plans.

Spence would be an exciting addition as well, though, so THFC supporters will surely hope that offloading Emerson can help fund the deal.