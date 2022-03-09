David Alaba pulls out a very interesting celebration during Real Madrid’s Champions League tie against PSG

Alaba decided to grab a chair, shaking it in the air, as he celebrated Karim Benzema’s goal.

The Madrid defender got carried away, understandably, after his side turned the tie around, originally being two goals down.

everyone in Madrid is David Alaba right now where did he get the chair!? ?pic.twitter.com/7osTdFxuN1 — Omada US ?? (@omada_us) March 9, 2022

“King in the Castle, King in the Castle, I have a chair!”

-David Alaba pic.twitter.com/PT5f1kVMiH — Patrick Ahearn (@lil_ahearn) March 9, 2022

Look at Alaba. I don’t even know what it means ? #RMAPSG pic.twitter.com/d0v9t2aAaB — Jason (@JasonLTFC) March 9, 2022

Real Madrid advance into the next round, after PSG took a 1-0 lead to Spain. Benzema scored a second half hat-trick as PSG capitulated under pressure, after extending their lead to 2-0 on aggregate in the first half.