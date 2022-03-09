Video: Alaba performs interesting celebration after Benzema goal

Champions League
David Alaba pulls out a very interesting celebration during Real Madrid’s Champions League tie against PSG

Alaba decided to grab a chair, shaking it in the air, as he celebrated Karim Benzema’s goal.

The Madrid defender got carried away, understandably, after his side turned the tie around, originally being two goals down.

Real Madrid advance into the next round, after PSG took a 1-0 lead to Spain. Benzema scored a second half hat-trick as PSG capitulated under pressure, after extending their lead to 2-0 on aggregate in the first half.

