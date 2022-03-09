Video: Arsenal transfer target Lucas Paqueta shows what can expected of him with composed finish

Arsenal transfer target Lucas Paqueta showed exactly what The Gunners can expect from him if he joins the club in the summer.

Paqueta, a 24-year-old Brazilian forward who plays for Ligue 1 side Lyon, has been linked with Arsenal for a transfer move in the summer.

Playing in tonight’s Europa League clash between FC Porto and Lyon, his goal made the difference as he tucked a calm finish into the bottom corner.

The North London side currently sit fourth in the Premier League this season, and are now in the drivers seat to secure a Champions League spot via a league finish.

However, they are also expected to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah when their contracts expire in the summer. As a result, they will need to recruit some new forwards, leading them to Lyon’s door for Paqueta.

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from UEFA Europa League