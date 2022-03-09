Gianluigi Donnarumma passed the ball straight to Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, which led to a goal from French striker Karim Benzema.

Donnarumma showed no urgency when receiving the ball inside his own box. Benzema applied the pressure to him, which forced the error.

Donnarumma made a fantastic save in the first-half to deny Benzema, but this mistake certainly evens it out. The goalkeeper, who is only 23-years-old, possibly showed a lack of experience, especially with this game being so significant.

A brutal mistake and Karim Benzema equalizes for Madrid (+155 ML) ? pic.twitter.com/rKG2Pc9GV5 — Action Network Soccer (@ActionNetSoccer) March 9, 2022

Real Madrid are back in it all thanks to the work rate of Karim Benzema ? Forces Donnarumma into a mistake then gets in the right position to finish!#UCL pic.twitter.com/9CpWZHOpU9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2022

The goal meant Benzema scored his 6th Champions League goal of the season and his 28th in all competitions.