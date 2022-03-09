Video: Karim Benzema completes hat-trick after catalogue of PSG errors to turn around last 16 UCL tie

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid’s hero time and time again in the last few years, but tonight his hat-trick is proving the difference for Madrid.

Despite going 1-0 in the first-half Paris Saint-Germain have crumbled under pressure yet again and now find themselves 3-2 down on aggregate through Benzema’s hat-trick.

After getting his first, Benzema then finished sweetly when combining with Luka Modric for the equaliser.

An error from Marquinhos then gave Benzema the perfect chance to grab his third as his loose clearance went straight into his path on the edge of the box, allowing the Frenchman to strike the ball first time and into the bottom corner past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

You can watch the videos below.

KARIM BENZEMA COMPLETES HIS HAT-TRICK!! Two goals in a minute! This game is insane ? Striker's instinct, what a brilliant finish!#UCL pic.twitter.com/KSpM3BvKyF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport, Eleven and UEFA Champions League