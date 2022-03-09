Video: Karim Benzema completes hat-trick after catalogue of PSG errors to turn around last 16 UCL tie

Champions League
Posted by

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid’s hero time and time again in the last few years, but tonight his hat-trick is proving the difference for Madrid. 

Despite going 1-0 in the first-half Paris Saint-Germain have crumbled under pressure yet again and now find themselves 3-2 down on aggregate through Benzema’s hat-trick.

After getting his first, Benzema then finished sweetly when combining with Luka Modric for the equaliser.

An error from Marquinhos then gave Benzema the perfect chance to grab his third as his loose clearance went straight into his path on the edge of the box, allowing the Frenchman to strike the ball first time and into the bottom corner past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Donnarumma makes goalkeeping howler to gift Benzema an equaliser
Video: Arsenal transfer target Lucas Paqueta shows what can expected of him with composed finish
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms reason for absence

You can watch the videos below.

Pictures from BT Sport, Eleven and UEFA Champions League

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.