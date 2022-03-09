Video: Kylian Mbappe smashes home massive goal to double PSG lead over Real Madrid

Champions League
Kylian Mbappe has once again done the business for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid, scoring another wonderful goal against them. 

The Frenchman was the difference the last time the two teams met, and once again Mbappe proved to be the difference maker as he latched onto a lovely pass from Neymar into a one on one against David Alaba.

Mbappe, not to be deterred, then whipped a shot towards the near post which beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on pure power to make it 2-0 on aggregate.

You can watch the full video below.

