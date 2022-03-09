Video: Man United loanee Brandon Williams opens up on moment he hugged Christian Eriksen

Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams has opened up on his hugging incident with Christian Eriksen, saying he “felt like he needed a hug.”

Williams and Eriksen were the centre point of a somewhat awkward but funny exchange when the two played in the Norwich City v Brentford game last weekend.

Eriksen had pulled down Williams while The Canaries were on the counter-attack, leaving Williams angry as the pair ended up on the floor together.

The full-back then looked as though he was about to give the Dane an earful, before hugging the former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter star who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 which left him fighting for his life.

Brentford ran out 3-1 winners on the day thanks to Ivan Toney’s hat-trick.

You can watch the full video below.

? "I was going to hold him then but then I know what he's been through. I felt like he needed a hug." Brandon Williams says the moment that happened with Christian Eriksen was just instinct pic.twitter.com/GfEbW6JvoR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 9, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports