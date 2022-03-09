(Video) Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea defender could leave club

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that defender Andreas Christensen could leave the Blues at the end of the season.

Christensen, 25, is one of three Chelsea defenders set to be out of contract in the summer.

Along with teammates Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, Christensen’s future is hugely uncertain, especially as reports linking him to Barcelona have recently intensified.

Leading football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the Denmark international is on the verge of agreeing a deal to move to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time. ?? #FCB Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/iP3xRwSdof — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2022

Addressing the speculation that the 25-year-old could soon be heading to La Liga, Tuchel, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday, said: “We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas is also since many weeks clear.

“We’re not happy about it because me personally and club representatives think that is best for him to stay and we rely heavily on him.

“He did not sign yet so you cannot not communicate and this is also a signal to us and communication from his side is that he did not sign until now, so we have to consider the possibility that he leaves us.

“Will we like it? No. Will be live with it? Yes.”

