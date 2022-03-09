(Video) Thomas Tuchel confirms 22-year-old is injured and out of Norwich game

Chelsea FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Chelsea is preparing to travel to Carrow Road to play against Norwich City on Thursday night in the Premier League.

The Blues will be confident they can get a good result against the Canaries, who look nailed-on to be one of three sides relegated from England’s top-flight.

However, in order to come away from Norfolk with all three points, boss Thomas Tuchel will first need to find a way to manage without the help of 22-year-old full-back Reece James.

MORE: Potential new Chelsea owner vows to try bin Lukaku and sign Messi and Ronaldo if he takes over

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Tottenham among clubs interested in Barcelona star
Arsenal tried to beat Premier League rivals to star signing
Liverpool interested in La Liga star who has fond memories of Anfield

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s important tie, Tuchel informed reporters that James has suffered a slight muscular problem.

“Everybody on the training pitch today,” Tuchel said. “Except for Ben Chilwell, of course, and for Reece James, who has a bit of a muscular problem after his last three matches.

“[…] We need [to do] further examinations to see what is going on.”

 

More Stories Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.