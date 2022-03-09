West Ham considering surprise transfer move for “best defender in the world”

West Ham United are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move to sign former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in the middle of the season.

The experienced Croatia international was a key player for Liverpool for a number of years, and has also continued to show his worth in a spell with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Sanctions against Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine mean FIFA have decreed that overseas clubs can sign up to two players who are currently part of teams in the country outside of the transfer window.

According to Claret & Hugh, that has opened the door to the Hammers pursuing a move for Lovren before the end of the season.

This could be a good move to shore up David Moyes’ defence, with Lovren once talking himself up as one of the best defenders in the world.

“From my point of view, people were saying I had a difficult season but I don’t agree with that,” he said back in 2018.

“I showed that I took Liverpool to the Champions League final and now with my national team we are in the final.

“I think people should recognise that I’m one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense I will say.”