West Ham United are reportedly ready to offload Said Benrahma in the summer after his lack of impact.

The Algeria international looked a hugely exciting talent during his time at former club Brentford, prompting West Ham to sign him for £25million after an initial loan spell.

However, it’s fair to say Benrahma hasn’t lived up to expectations at the London Stadium, and now a report from Claret and Hugh claims he looks set to be offloaded this summer.

One imagines West Ham will make a considerable loss on the 26-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if he even has that many suitors.

Benrahma clearly has great natural talent, so much so that his form at Brentford attracted interest from big names like Chelsea and Arsenal at the time.

It’s disappointing that he couldn’t successfully make the step up to Premier League level.