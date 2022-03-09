Wolves attacker signs new contract until 2027

Wolves have reportedly handed attacker Pedro Neto a birthday present in the form of a new contract.

That’s according to Express journalist Liam Keen, who has claimed the Portuguese winger has penned a new deal at Molineux until 2027.

Breaking: Pedro Neto has signed a new Wolves contract until 2027. #wwfc — Liam Keen (@LiamKeen_Star) March 9, 2022

Since joining from Lazio back in 2019, Neto, who turned 22 on Wednesday, has been an influential figure for Wolves’ first team.

Having featured in 83 matches, in all competitions, the 22-year-old has directly contributed to 21 goals.

It’s fair to say that the Portuguese wide-man would boast even better numbers had he not have picked up a bad injury last February that saw him miss 10-months worth of action.

However, now back to full fitness, Neto will be hoping to help Bruno Lage and his side’s push to finish inside a European football qualification spot.

Not only will Neto’s return from his long-term injury be a massive boost for the side, but after it has been reported that he has committed his future to the club, fans will be delighted to see the Portugal international turn out in orange for many more seasons to come.