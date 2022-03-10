Roman Abramovich sanctioning hands Tottenham & Newcastle hope over Chelsea transfer raid

Tottenham and Newcastle United may reportedly have been handed a potential transfer boost following the sanctioning of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Both these clubs are known admirers of Blues defender Andreas Christensen, who is set to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

And now that Chelsea chief Abramovich has been sanctioned by the government, the west London club can no longer make moves in the transfer market or hand out new contracts to current players.

This surely means it’s the end of Christensen’s Chelsea career, and fans of both Spurs and Newcastle will hope this means they can snap up the Denmark international.

Christensen has been a fine performer for CFC, and he’d surely do a great job for someone like Tottenham right now as Antonio Conte looks for additions to strengthen his defence.

Big-spending Newcastle could also do well to bring him in as they continue rebuilding under their new owners.

Still, there have also been murmurings that Christensen himself has ruled out joining another Premier League team and is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

