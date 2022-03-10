Arsenal rival Tottenham for world class forward who’s keen on Premier League transfer

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international has shown his class in his time in Serie A, and he looks like he’d be ideal for the Gunners to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their attack.

According to Planet Sport, Arsenal are joined by north London rivals Tottenham as potential suitors for Martinez, who is also said to be keen on the idea of a move to the Premier League.

Earlier this week we saw glimpses of Martinez’s huge talent in a game in England, as he scored a stunning goal for Inter in their Champions League defeat against Liverpool.

In total, the 24-year-old has scored 65 goals in 169 games for Inter, though he’s a superb all-rounder who’s not just about finishing chances in the penalty area.

It seems clear Martinez could strengthen most top teams around Europe, so Arsenal would do well to get hold of this talent and boost their chances of winning silverware next season.

Tottenham would also do well to bring in Martinez, whether it’s as a replacement for Harry Kane, or to partner the England international up front.

If Arsenal edge Spurs for a top four spot, however, that could be crucial, as the South American surely won’t want to move to a club not playing in the Champions League.

Then again, he played under Antonio Conte at Inter, so might be tempted by a reunion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.