Bayern Munich reportedly have some interest in a potential transfer move for Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch wonderkid is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a move to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Gravenberch by Todo Fichajes, and the Gunners would undoubtedly do well to bring him in as an upgrade on their current crop of midfielders, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka leaving much to be desired this season.

Still, Bayern have also discussed a possible move for Gravenberch, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Bayern supposedly have no intention of paying €30m for the 19-year-old, which could mean Arsenal have the edge in the race for his signature.

The north London giants would do well to pay whatever it takes for this generational talent, with €30m surely well within what they can afford.

