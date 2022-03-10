Liverpool and Arsenal transfer boost as Real Madrid board make big decision

Liverpool and Arsenal may reportedly have been given a big transfer boost in the pursuit of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain International has had a decent season for Madrid, however, it seems the club’s board are unsure about him as a long-term option, and could sell him in the summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report explains that this has Liverpool and Arsenal on alert, and it’s easy to see why they might be tempted to pounce for this slightly underrated player.

Despite some injury troubles that have hampered his progress in the last few years, Asensio is a superb natural talent who could be a great signing for many top clubs if he were to get back to his best.

Arsenal are in particular need of a signing like this to give them an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe in the attacking midfield department, and Liverpool might also do well to plan for the future as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino aren’t getting any younger.

It’s not often top players like this are made available, so if Real’s board are really unsure about him, it represents a huge opportunity for these Premier League giants to pounce.