Aston Villa preparing raid for Leeds United star in event of Premier League relegation

Aston Villa will target Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips in the summer, if Leeds are relegated from the Premier League.

The two teams play each other tonight, with Aston Villa comfortably mid-table and Leeds sweating over their Premier League status sitting just two points above the drop zone and having just sacked Marcelo Bielsa.

If Villa win tonight they could move up as far as ninth place, while Leeds, who have already played more games than the two teams directly below them (Everton and Burnley), could drop into the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.

Having decided to take radical action last week, Leeds sacked their former boss Bielsa, having broken a record for most goals conceded in February and having not won since January 16, scoring just five times in reply to 20 goals conceded across February.

American coach Jesse Marsch was nominated as his replacement, so a big result is needed tonight for Leeds to get back on track and ensure their survival.

Nevertheless, Villa will make an approach for Euro 2020 star Phillips if Leeds go down, as reported by The Athletic.

Phillips is rated at £36m by transfermarkt, but his value would likely decrease somewhat in the event of relegation. In addition, his injury record this season has been nothing short of woeful, having not managed a league appearance since early December.