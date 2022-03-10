Aston Villa prodigy in line for Arsenal transfer as they target midfield replacements

The latest news regarding Arsenal transfer rumours involves The Gunners targeting Aston Villa prodigy Carney Chukwuemeka as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal are targeting the 18-year-old central midfielder as part of their rebuilding project, and want him in order to replace former Arsenal captain Xhaka.

The Swiss international is rumoured to be on the way to link up with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the summer, which would leave Arsenal short in midfield once again. They do have Thomas Partey, but he would be the only player of the calibre Arsenal need if they want to become regular’s in the top four over the next few years.

Chukwuemeka, has made 28 appearances for the Aston Villa senior team, seeing an increase in first team minutes under new boss Steven Gerrard.

The 6ft 1″ midfielder is one of up to six players The Gunners hope to sign in the summer to consolidate the progress they have made this year, according to the Evening Standard.

Thus far though the interest is purely on a level of monitoring, with Arsenal having sent scouts to check up on his progress whenever he has played.

Regardless, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope he is backed in making signings in the summer, as despite their strong position in the league putting them in pole position to get top four, their squad is currently not at the Champions League level in terms of depth.

